Don't want to spend a bunch of money on the fight this weekend or mess up your house by having a bunch of people of take everyone to Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa. UFC 268 Usman vs Covington, happens this Saturday. Prelims begin at 7pm with the main card beginning at 9pm. You can watch the fight at Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa for FREE in their bar. Cinergy will be showing UFC 268 on all of the screens in their bar. The Cinergy Bar is only open to those 21 and older. Tables are on a first come first basis.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO