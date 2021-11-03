Cost for goods and gas on the rise

Florida's average gas price is backing off the 2021 high of $3.32 per gallon. The state average is now $3.28 per gallon, after declining 3 cents last week. The price of crude oil - which has been the main driver of rising gas prices this year - dropped 7% last week, as domestic oil production and stocks logged weekly gains. It was the first real sign of weakness in the oil market in a month. Unfortunately for motorists, half of that oil price drop was erased by the end of the week, as fuel demand continues to outpace global supplies. The price for U.S. oil settled at $81.27 per barrel, down $2.30 (3%) from the week before - lowering the cost of producing gasoline.

APOPKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO