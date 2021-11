NAI James E. Hanson on Monday announced it negotiated a lease for half an acre of land at 206 Van Riper Ave. in Elmwood Park. In business for over 20 years, Five Star Towing is a towing and roadside assistance provider specializing in light-duty towing, recovery, auto repair and more. Looking to expand its already well-established business, Five Star was in search of a lot in a prime location to serve as both auto storage and parking. The company’s leadership recognized the exceptional accessibility of 206 Van Riper Ave. and jumped at the opportunity to utilize it for its automotive needs.

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO