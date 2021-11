Freshly departed from his role as chief medical officer at Moderna Inc., Tal Zaks has joined New York venture capital firm OrbiMed as its newest venture partner. Zaks left Cambridge-based Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) last year after a six-year tenure. He oversaw its messenger RNA-based drug pipeline as the company transitioned from a private biotech to a public company, then a household name overnight with the success of its Covid-19 vaccine. He was replaced in July by Paul Burton, who was the chief global medical affairs officer at Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE: JNJ).

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO