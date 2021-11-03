CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 11-3-21 6AM

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMild start, low rain chance today with highs...

miami.cbslocal.com

WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

A potent cold front will bring rain and wind to Michiana today. This will lead us into the first winter blast of the season. Snow showers will be likely by Friday evening. A few First Alert Weather Days are in place for the weekend. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
SOUTH BEND, IN
cbslocal.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Expected Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another mild November day with highs in the upper 60’s, but rain is in the forecast tonight. Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and south as a cold front is moving across the midwest. Later tonight, some showers will develop, first in far Western Maryland, then into the Baltimore region, mainly after midnight. Rain may be briefly heavy across the area between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., which may interfere with your morning commute, so be prepared. We do expect a solid one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to fall. Since there are...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 70 Degree Temperatures Possible On Thursday Before Snow Chances Move In

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Enjoy it while it lasts right? I think we will see more 60 degree days before the end of the year, but you know there’s not going to be more than a handful of them left. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today will be one of those handful of days with highs near 70 degrees. There’s a high chance that today will be the warmest day of the rest of the year. Looking at records data, the last time we hit 68 degrees or higher last year...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rainy Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Get ready for a rainy morning commute. Mainly morning rain across Chicago. Drying skies from west to east by noon – 1 p.m. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MOFIcHzWVB — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 11, 2021 Thursday’s rain will continue through the morning with windy conditions and temperatures in the 50s and falling to the 40s by the evening. Rain and even snow showers are expected for Friday with temperatures in the low 40s. The rain clear for Saturday, but snow showers could move in Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Snow To Start, End The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a morning high of 57 degrees, temperatures have been falling since the cold front has passed. Gusty winds from the west will stay with us rest of today. Drier air works in to break the cloud deck heading into tonight. A much colder air mass settles across our area.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storms In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mainly dry start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere ahead of our next cold front. (CBS4) Overnight some wet weather will roll through, but the highest rain chance will likely be Friday with the deepest moisture in place. Passing storms will lead to some heavy downpours at times Friday. Highs will remain seasonably warm in the low 80s. Saturday a second front will lead to some showers before we gradually clear out by Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday morning with lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees. It will be even cooler by Monday morning with lows falling to the low 60s and highs will be pleasant with the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow To Start, End The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a morning high of 57 degrees, temperatures have been falling since the cold front has passed. Gusty winds from the west will stay with us rest of today. Drier air works in to break the cloud deck heading into tonight. A much colder air mass settles across our area. With the cold air in place, our next disturbance tomorrow will bring a chance for morning rain & snow showers — changing to all snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility may drop with the more moderate snow showers throughout the afternoon. Some grassy accumulation is possible. Best snow shower chance is noon to 8 p.m. TONIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING. CHILLY WIND. LOW 37. FRIDAY: AM RAIN & SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. COLD. HIGH 42. WIND CHILLS IN THE UPPER 20S. SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH AROUND 40. SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 40.
CHICAGO, IL

