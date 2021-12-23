ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Factbox: Countries rush to purchase experimental antiviral COVID-19 pills

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utO7I_0clAsDyH00
An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS/Files

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's (PFE.N) antiviral COVID-19 pill, making it the first at-home treatment that is expected to become an important tool in the fight against the Omicron variant. read more

A panel of expert advisers to the FDA has also recommended the agency authorize Merck & Co's (MRK.N) experimental antiviral pill molnupiravir, which has already received regulatory approvals in Britain, Denmark and Philippines among others. read more

Merck has signed deals to sell about nine million courses of its pill to governments around the world, but on Wednesday France became the first country to publicly say it had cancelled its order following disappointing trial data, and it hopes instead to receive Pfizer's drug before the end of January. read more

In the European Union, Merck's treatment is still under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The regulator on Nov. 19 issued advice on using the pill for adults ahead of providing any wider recommendation.

Last week, the EMA also said EU member states could use Pfizer's drug early after diagnosis of an infection even though its full review for regulatory approval has not been completed yet. read more

The following tables list countries that have expressed interest in Merck or Pfizer pills, sorted alphabetically:

($1 = 85.4800 taka)

Reporting by Ina Kreutz, Agnieszka Gosciak and Federica Urso Editing by Paul Simao, Milla Nissi and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8

ABRAHAM & ISAAC
11-18

ivermectin rebranded, Japan is now 100% ivermectin treatment. no more experimental gene therapy jab. Sweden and France banned jab for all under 30.

Reply(1)
4
Bass Face
11-18

Pfizer has paid out over $3 billion dollars in the last few years in criminal convictions, civil penalties and jury awards so why on earth would ANYONE trust these legalized criminals is beyond comprehension I must say. 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

Reply(2)
2
Related
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pill#Omicron#Merck Co#The European Union#Ema
Reuters

Pfizer, ex-employee reach accord over COVID-19 vaccine secrets

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has reached a truce with a former longtime employee it sued two weeks ago for allegedly stealing confidential documents related to its COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs. Under an agreement filed on Monday, Chun Xiao Li, a former associate director of...
INDUSTRY
FOX43.com

Pfizer has an antiviral COVID-19 pill. Here's how it works

WASHINGTON — Is Pfizer’s antiviral pill a pandemic game changer? According to results released by Pfizer, it reduces hospitalization and death by 90% after infection. It’s a sign of hope for many in the medical community. So, what do we know about the pill?. We verified three...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Denmark
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Novavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data published on Wednesday,suggesting that the U.S. drugmaker's existing COVID-19 vaccine can help combat the new Omicron variant. Novavax's two-dose, protein-based vaccine was authorized for use this...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA greenlights 1st antiviral pill regimen to treat COVID-19

The FDA on Dec. 22 issued an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill regimen, making it the first available at-home COVID-19 treatment. The treatment is intended for COVID-19 patients who are at high-risk of developing severe illness, with the potential to prevent hospitalizations and avert further strain on the healthcare system amid a nationwide surge in cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
laconiadailysun.com

FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans now have two oral antiviral pills that can be taken at home to treat a fresh case of COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of the molnupiravir pill from Merck for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people who have just tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Merck antiviral pill authorized for COVID-19 treatment

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Concord News Journal

Pfizer’s experimental pill against Covid-19 will perform extremely well against the Omicron variant, Pfizer said

With the Omicron variant in place, many people once again started to panic as the numbers across two dozen states are on the rise in the last two weeks. Despite that, a decent number of people still remains unvaccinated risking their lives and the lives of their beloved ones. However, the recently announced Pfizer’s experimental pill against Covid-19 might finally lead the pandemic to its end.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy