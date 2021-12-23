Factbox: Countries rush to purchase experimental antiviral COVID-19 pills

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS/Files

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's (PFE.N) antiviral COVID-19 pill, making it the first at-home treatment that is expected to become an important tool in the fight against the Omicron variant. read more

A panel of expert advisers to the FDA has also recommended the agency authorize Merck & Co's (MRK.N) experimental antiviral pill molnupiravir, which has already received regulatory approvals in Britain, Denmark and Philippines among others. read more

Merck has signed deals to sell about nine million courses of its pill to governments around the world, but on Wednesday France became the first country to publicly say it had cancelled its order following disappointing trial data, and it hopes instead to receive Pfizer's drug before the end of January. read more

In the European Union, Merck's treatment is still under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The regulator on Nov. 19 issued advice on using the pill for adults ahead of providing any wider recommendation.

Last week, the EMA also said EU member states could use Pfizer's drug early after diagnosis of an infection even though its full review for regulatory approval has not been completed yet. read more

The following tables list countries that have expressed interest in Merck or Pfizer pills, sorted alphabetically:

