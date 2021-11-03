CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers 11/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 19:00 ET in this battle between two teams with the same number of defeats this season. The Cavaliers are coming off a win that snapped their previous...

CBS Sports

Blazers vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Nov. 3 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 4-4 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Blazers are 3-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. Cleveland scored a 113-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Meanwhile, Portland lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, 113-103.
