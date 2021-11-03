Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers 11/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (11/1/21) Monday’s NBA slate features an “East Coast vs. West Coast” showdown between the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) and Philadelphia 76ers (4-2). This game has two struggling superstars in Damian Lillard and Joel Embiid, who are still adjusting to this season’s officiating. Luckily for the Trail Blazers, Lillard had a strong game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday that resembled his remarkable play over the past several years. Hopefully, that marks the end of his unexpected slump. Both teams have had big wins recently. The Blazers beat the Clippers on Friday at home, while the Sixers pummeled the Hawks on Saturday. Still, Embiid’s struggles continued as he finished with merely 19 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Lillard and Embiid will eventually return to their previous MVP-candidate forms; however, it is hard to predict exactly when that will happen.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO