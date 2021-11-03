Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves 11/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Matchup Preview (11/1/21) The Thunder (1-5) will host the Clippers (1-4) for an underwhelming but bet-worthy Western Conference matchup. Los Angeles has not looked like the same team as last season in the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers were still competitive and looked like they belonged there, especially after finishing off the Utah Jazz in the prior series. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City is in a similarly negative situation, except that it does not have a player of Kawhi Leonard’s caliber waiting to return from injury. The Thunder have a team this year that may not win 20 games, and it feels in a way like it is all a part of the design from their organization’s front office. They rank dead-last or next-to-last in the most important statistical categories through their first six games, and this is not likely to change any time soon. Still, I believe the Thunder could keep this game close and have a decent likelihood of covering at home, especially since the Los Angeles Clippers have been struggling significantly on offense thus far.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO