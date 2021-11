“Sometimes,” said Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown, “you see a moose.”. This folksy Zen aphorism dates way back to Brown’s days as chief of police in Moscow, Idaho. A consultant Brown had hired at the time recounted how one morning, his kids announced that three moose were grazing in the family’s backyard. The consultant, Brown said, would be late for work that day. His kids would be late for school. They all just sat and stared at the moose. What else could they have done?

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO