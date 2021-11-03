CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards 11/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Toronto Raptors at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 19:00 ET in this Eastern battle between two squads with almost identical records sitting within the top-8 of the conference. The Wizards are coming off a defeat that...

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bradley Beal Shared Heartbreaking News After Tonight’s Win

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal wasn’t quite at his best in Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a come-from-behind victory, he revealed a shocking piece of bad news, explaining why he wasn’t wholly focused on basketball during the game. Beal shared in his postgame press conference that his grandmother...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
tonyspicks.com

Free NBA Picks For Today 11/7/2021

Nets at Raptors—Brooklyn Nets sit fifth in defensive efficiency holding opponents to 102.8 points per 100 possessions. Offensively they are shooting 46.3% from the floor along with 36.9% from beyond the arc. Raptors shooting not at the level of the Nets as the team is hitting only 43.1% and 34.2% from beyond the arc. They do get back a key contributor as Pascal Siakam debuts this year. Though he could be on minutes restriction coming in off a shoulder injury. Play Brooklyn -3.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#The Toronto Raptors#Eastern#The Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks
lineups.com

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers 11/11/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (11/11/21) Thursday’s slate of NBA games features a finally healthy Toronto Raptors (6-5) squad traveling to Pennsylvania to face the Philadelphia 76ers (8-4). Last game, against the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto returned Pascal Siakam to the starting lineup; he had 15 points in his return. Siakam had been out for the Raptors’ first ten games due to a shoulder injury he sustained last May. Now that he is back, the Raptors could become a contending team in the Eastern Conference, especially after the emergence of rookie Scottie Barnes. It will likely take a while for Siakam to shake the rust off, but it is promising he is playing again. Meanwhile, the Sixers have battled injuries and COVID all season long. Joel Embiid will not be available for this game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Two of the Sixers’ forwards, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, are also questionable after contracting COVID. Harris is the closest of the three to return to action but may or may not play in this game against the Toronto Raptors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy