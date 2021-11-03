Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards 11/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (11/11/21) Thursday’s slate of NBA games features a finally healthy Toronto Raptors (6-5) squad traveling to Pennsylvania to face the Philadelphia 76ers (8-4). Last game, against the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto returned Pascal Siakam to the starting lineup; he had 15 points in his return. Siakam had been out for the Raptors’ first ten games due to a shoulder injury he sustained last May. Now that he is back, the Raptors could become a contending team in the Eastern Conference, especially after the emergence of rookie Scottie Barnes. It will likely take a while for Siakam to shake the rust off, but it is promising he is playing again. Meanwhile, the Sixers have battled injuries and COVID all season long. Joel Embiid will not be available for this game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Two of the Sixers’ forwards, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, are also questionable after contracting COVID. Harris is the closest of the three to return to action but may or may not play in this game against the Toronto Raptors.

