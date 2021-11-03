CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pilots kept reporting a ‘jetpack man’ flying over Los Angeles. The FBI has a different theory.

By Jonathan Edwards
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pilot flying a Boeing 747 over Los Angeles looked out of the cockpit one evening in late July and saw something so strange that he alerted air-traffic control. “Possible jetpack man in sight,” the pilot said. That report prompted a warning. “Use caution,” an air traffic controller said....

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 22

Robert Gardzi
8d ago

The FBI can find protesters but they can’t find a guy in a jet pack

Reply(1)
17
 

