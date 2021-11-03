CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

BM5: 'Win and in, period'

By Dave Biddle
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State received very good news when the initial College Football Playoff rankings of 2021 were released last night. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 5,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Columbus Dispatch

Who will win? Experts make predictions for Ohio State vs. Purdue

The Ohio State football team, which is ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings this week, faces Purdue at Ohio Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. showdown with the upset-minded Boilermakers. While the Buckeyes, who have won seven straight games since losing to Oregon in September,...
OHIO STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU lowers the Boomer after Sooner byes

Much has been written about the championship mentality and historical record of success of Oklahoma football in the month of November, and with good reason. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in November, dating back to the 2014 season. Ironically, the last team to beat Oklahoma in November was the Baylor Bears. Baylor delivered a knockout blow that OU fans will not soon forget, pounding the Sooners 48-14 in Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Cfp#Free Buckeyes#Megaphone
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows OSU QB Miller night of OVI arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video of the alleged drunk driving arrest of an Ohio State University football player last week. Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller was arrested Friday morning for operating a vehicle while impaired. He has been suspended from the team. WARNING: The video below contains some […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Louisville RB Hassan Hall has entered the transfer portal

University of Louisville running back Hassan Hall has entered the transfer portal. Hall, who was projected as the starting running back heading into the 2019 fall camp, has run for 1,299 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career. He has also been a standout kick returner for the Cardinals, who play Syracuse this weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Georgia Wide Receiver Reportedly Out For The Season

Through 10 weeks of college football action, Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs own the best defense in the country and one of the best defenses the college football world has seen in some time. While most of the focus is on the defense, the Bulldogs also own a top-15 offense.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

BM5: Penn State hangover? | Recruiting bonanza review

We've had a few days to think about it. What do we make of the win over Penn State?. We know what the national vibe is: Ohio State was the only top 25 team to win on Saturday ... and drop in the rankings released yesterday. Ohio State won ... dropped one spot. Penn State lost ... dropped two spots. Makes sense.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

BM5: OSU-PSU predictions | Huge recruiting weekend has arrived

There is much to discuss on the Bucknuts Morning 5 as Jonah Booker joins Dave Biddle for his usual Friday visit. The No. 5 Buckeyes will host No. 20 Penn State tomorrow night and OSU is favored by 18.5 points. What can be expected out of what we thought would be a matchup of top-5 teams as recently as three weeks ago?
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

BM5: Letting Wiltfong cook on epic Red Carpet Weekend

It's Ohio State's biggest recruiting weekend since ... ever?. Given what's gone on the last few season, it certainly feels that way. Ohio State hosts Penn State this weekend for a classic B1G tussle under the lights. Expect The Shoe to be at its best. So why not invite a...
LIFESTYLE
247Sports

247Sports

31K+
Followers
260K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy