Discovery Q3 Profit Falls on Expenses, Even as Revenue, Digital Subscribers Rise

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery said its third quarter profit tumbled significantly due to higher expenses for its broadcast of the 2021 Summer Olympics and costs associated with its new direct-to-consumer businesses, even as its traditional lines of revenue increased and it added three million more subscribers for its streaming-video operations. The company...

