After getting dominated by the Calgary Flames on Monday night, the Rangers have taken a few days of to rest and prepare for tonight’s contest. The Columbus Blue Jackets are in town for the first time since January 19, 2020, a game that is a fond memory for the visitors. That game saw the late Matiss Kivlenieks make his first NHL start, a 31 save effort to helped his team earn a 2-1 victory. Kivlenieks passed away due to a fireworks accident this past July 4th, and the Blue Jackets play on with his memory in their hearts.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO