Sunshine finally returns Wednesday; Long dry stretch is on the way

By Chris Tomer
 8 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies in Denver and the Front Range. Patchy fog is possible early over Weld County and the I-76 Corridor. Highs will be around 57 degrees.

High pressure builds in through this weekend. That means you can expect dry conditions and sunny skies. Highs warm to 70 this Saturday and Sunday.

The mountains turn drier Wednesday. Lingering morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

We “Fall back” this Sunday morning.

It’s November and it still hasn’t snowed in Denver: Is this normal?

We still haven’t had our first official measurable snow in Denver. This is late. The latest first measurable snow on record occurred November 21, 1934.

