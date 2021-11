NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) _ Eastern Co. (EML) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6 million. On a per-share basis, the Naugatuck, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 64 cents per share. The maker of locks and other security products...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO