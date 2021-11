A company’s access to information, ideas, tools and other resources is at an all-time high, but it’s the ability to be decisive and apply what you learn quickly that is truly valuable. When it comes to marketing, the mantra is “measure, track and improve”. Keeping this in mind will, among other payoffs, avoid the trap of spending most of your time researching or otherwise consuming others’ content, and questioning your every move as a result, instead of attaining the confidence needed to truly achieve better results.

