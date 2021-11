At the G20 meeting in Rome, we saw a polarized world: political actors trying to convince the world that they are doing something to stop global warming and environmental activists like Greta Thunberg in opposition claiming that it is nothing more than a media circus. In my view, an urgent solution that we already have at hand is to strengthen re-ecommerce, the segment of the circular economy that is revolutionizing all industries.

