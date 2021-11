Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the octagon in July after five years away from competition defeating Marion Reneau by TKO. With the win, Tate quickly jumped back in the divisional rankings and booked her next fight against Ketlen Vieira and got back in the gym. Tate posted photos showing her physical transformation leading up to her return and continues to work on her strength and conditioning.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO