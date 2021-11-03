CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week

By Reuters
 8 days ago
KABUL (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s central bank has eased restrictions on bank withdrawals, lifting the maximum to $400 from dollar-denominated accounts or 30,000 afghanis a week from the previous limit of $200 or 20,000 afghanis, the central bank said on...

