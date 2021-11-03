Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week

Next week, central bank meetings in Poland and Czechia will be the main focus. After a higher than expected flash estimate for October inflation in Poland (6.8% vs. 6.4%), we see little reason why Poland’s MPC should not go for a 50bp interest rate hike on Wednesday. We expect inflation to exceed 7% in the next few months and also the newly published NBP projection should point to a higher inflation trajectory in 2022 compared to the last forecast. In Czechia, given the weaker than expected GDP growth flash estimate for 3Q21 and persisting supply-side issues, we expect the CNB to slow down its pace of tightening and opt for a 50bp rate hike on Thursday. At the beginning of the week, PMIs for October will be published in Czechia, Hungary, and Poland. From macro releases, September retail sales for Czechia, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia may show some moderation of y/y growth, while September industrial production likely contracted in Hungary due to supply-side issues and the high base from a year ago. Serbia will publish its 3Q21 GDP growth flash estimate, which we expect to land at 7.3% y/y, supported by robust private consumption. In Romania, a new PNL-led minority government should ask the parliament for a vote of confidence, hoping that PSD will back the vote. Today, after the market’s close, Moody’s is scheduled to review the Polish rating, S&P will review the Czech rating, while Fitch will review the Slovak credit rating.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO