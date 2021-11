The 4th-gen Echo Dot Kids is on sale for $34.99 as part of the huge sale that Amazon just kicked off. This is the first time the kids version of the Echo Dot has ever been this low. Its previous low was $39.99 which occurred during Prime Day earlier this year. The Echo Dot Kids functions exactly the same way as the regular Echo Dot, but comes in either a Tiger design or a Panda design. Included with the purchase is a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription that normally costs $36 for Prime members and $60 for non-Prime members. You also get a 2-year worry-free guarantee to cover any and all damage. For $15 more, you can bundle in an Echo Glow light and pay $49.99 total. Note that the regular Echo Dot is also on sale for the same price of $34.99, but you get a free smart bulb with that purchase.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO