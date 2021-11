This Christmas, Santa might need a miracle — and some elves who are willing to work, so little — and big — boys and girls get the gifts they want. Worldwide, experts predict Christmas is going to be a challenge. The supply chain disruption is affecting many industries, not just those that produce electronics. Prices of certain items are skyrocketing as manufacturers jockey for position on ships, trucks and rail cars so they can get their product to consumers.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO