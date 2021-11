Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) said its three brands will not drop prices to raise occupancy, remaining focused on pricing discipline. Speaking during the company's third-quarter financial update, CFO Mark Kempa said, "Pricing discipline is important to us. .. We've said time and time again that we want to protect the long-term brand equity. So we're going to do it in a thoughtful and rational manner rather than chasing that cheap customer just to gain that that point of occupancy."

