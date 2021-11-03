CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery edges past quarterly revenue estimates on ad strength

By Reuters
 8 days ago
(Reuters) -Discovery Inc beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by higher advertising and distribution revenue as the company looks ahead to its proposed merger with AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia unit. Revenue rose about 23% to $3.15 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly above an...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#Advertising#At T Inc#Warnermedia#Netflix Inc#Walt Disney Co#Warner Brothers Discovery
