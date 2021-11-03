CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy overnight with a few sprinkles possible tonight

By Rex Thompson
WDAM-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for mostly cloudy weather overnight with lows in the upper 40s. We do have a 20 percent chance for a little light rain ending early Thursday morning....

www.wdam.com

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
news8000.com

Cloudy the Rest of the Day; Snow Possible Tonight -Derek Sibley

Skies will remain overcast through the afternoon today with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s to low 40s at the same time. A few scattered light showers are possible late this afternoon, which then could transition to a rain/snow mix by early this evening. Tonight’s Forecast. Snow showers are expected...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Rain, Wind And Possible Storms On The Way Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A significant rainfall event is forecast for much of Maryland late Thursday night into Friday morning. According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, Thursday will be mild and dry, but showers and windy conditions arrive Thursday evening with steadier rain and possible storms overnight into early Friday. 3mdwx Good morning Everyone! Calm now but rain, heavy at time, and wind arrive late tonight. Watch for a billion wet leaves on those side streets tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/08u9F8qwre — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 11, 2021 As the system moves through, be aware of areas that are prone to flooding or ponding and you will notice cooler temperatures. Be prepared for hazardous conditions on the roads for your Friday morning commute. The heaviest rain is expected to fall between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday and some areas could see more than half an inch of rain.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDAM-TV

Scattered t-storms are expected today, but frosty weather arrives this weekend.

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the upper 50s. You’ll need your raincoat later this morning, as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through the area. The best chance of rain will be between 10am and 2pm. The rain will move out later this afternoon, but clouds will linger for the rest of today. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Skies clear out later this evening. Temps will fall into the mid 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
kyweathercenter.com

A Few Flakes Possible This Weekend

Good afternoon, folks. It’s a windy and wet system rolling across the region today and it’s introducing a wintertime look and feel for the upcoming weekend. This has the potential to produce some flakes across our part of the world. Winds are gusting to around 40mph or a little better...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 70 Degree Temperatures Possible On Thursday Before Snow Chances Move In

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Enjoy it while it lasts right? I think we will see more 60 degree days before the end of the year, but you know there’s not going to be more than a handful of them left. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today will be one of those handful of days with highs near 70 degrees. There’s a high chance that today will be the warmest day of the rest of the year. Looking at records data, the last time we hit 68 degrees or higher last year...
PITTSBURGH, PA

