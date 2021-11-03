CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s time for the Tigers to seize the moment - Wednesday’s Thoughts

By Will Vandervort
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

Prior to this season, Clemson was 27-2 in true road games since the start of the 2015 season.

During that stretch, the Tigers were a team that controlled the game, especially on offense, seizing every opportunity that came their way, taking away any hope the home team had.

But that has not been the case in 2021. The Tigers have struggled away from Death Valley this year. They are 1-2 in true road games, with losses at NC State and Pittsburgh, while barely surviving at Syracuse.

“If we want to finish the season the way we want to, then we need to go find a way to win on the road,” head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Clemson’s issues in road games have been a big reason why the Tigers are not the dominant team they have been in years past. What makes a good program a great program is its ability to go on the road and dominate.

How did they do it? How did they win 27 of 29 games in their opposition’s backyard?

They were opportunistic.

In both of their road losses this year, the Tigers had an opportunity to win the game. But in both cases, they failed to take advantage of those opportunities.

Despite playing awful on offense at NC State, the moment to win the game came in the second overtime, but Justyn Ross dropped what would have been a touchdown on one play and then got turned around on a second and missed the opportunity to score.

At Pittsburgh, D.J. Uiagalelei threw a bad pass in the red zone that sealed Clemson’s fate on one drive and then running back Will Shipley dropped a potential touchdown pass on another.

“It probably should have been 17-0 in the first half, but we turn it over in the red zone on a bad play. We are in field goal range, and we miss a touchdown on the same drive, we can at least get a field goal there. We drop a touchdown,” Swinney said. “The next thing you know, when you are on the road, you miss those opportunities and you let that home team get going, it is tough.”

Pitt eventually got going with two late second-quarter touchdowns, as the Panthers took advantage of their opportunities and built a 17-point lead.

“We were in position, but we were not opportunistic, and I think that was the biggest thing,” Swinney said. “That is something we just can’t do.”

As Swinney said, if Clemson wants to finish the season strong and at least put itself in position to stay in the ACC’s Atlantic Division race, it has to find ways to win football games on the road, instead of finding ways to lose them.

That has to start Saturday night at Louisville.

“For us, we have to stand on our foundation,” Swinney said. “Our effort has to be amazing, and we have to win the physical matchup. We have to take care of the ball. We can’t have stupid penalties and don’t help them. The main thing, offensively, we just have to be opportunistic. We did not do that the last time we were on the road. The opportunity was there, but we just did not seize the moment.

“When you are on the road and you get those opportunities, you have to seize the moment.”

AllClemson

Will Swinney Be Fired If Clemson Loses to UConn

The Clemson Tigers have not lived up to the expectations heaped on them in the preseason, and with that comes the naysayers and grumbling from the Monday morning quarterbacks. Some of the grumblings have been justified, some of it not-so-much. While the fickle fanbase may be looking forward to this week's matchup against UConn, a team that ranks near the bottom of every single NCAA offensive and defensive category, to feel better about the team, head coach Dabo Swinney is worried that if something strange happens this week, and the Tigers lose, a loss that would be the biggest upset arguably in college football history, he could be looking for a new job.
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

