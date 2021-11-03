CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

T20 World Cup - New Zealand v Scotland: Safyaan Sharif dismisses Kane Williamson for duck

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland's Safyaan Sharif has New Zealand captain Kane Williamson caught behind...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

England v New Zealand: Red Roses' World Cup-defining autumn begins

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Sunday, 31 October Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. It feels like talk of the delayed 2021 Rugby World Cup has been going on forever, but for England things are about to get very serious.
RUGBY
wtaq.com

Cricket-New Zealand beat India to revive T20 World Cup campaign

DUBAI (Reuters) – New Zealand revived their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable eight-wicket win over India, who succumbed to their second successive defeat of the tournament on Sunday. Put in to bat, India’s rejigged top order wilted in no time and the 2007 champions crawled to 110-7 in...
WORLD
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Safyaan Sharif
BBC

T20 World Cup: India game 'new level of excitement' for Scotland

Scotland are looking forward to the "formidable challenge" of India despite their elimination from the T20 World Cup, insists captain Kyle Coetzer. Defeats to Afghanistan, Namibia and New Zealand have already confirmed the Scots' exit at the Super 12 stage. But two group games remain, against heavyweights India and Pakistan.
WORLD
whathifi.com

New Zealand vs Scotland live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup for free today, start time

New Zealand vs Scotland – the latest T20 World Cup clash – gets underway today at 10am GMT. Mid-table New Zealand need a win against struggling Scotland to shore up their semi-final ambitions. Can Kane Williamson's Black Caps pull it back from the brink in Dubai? Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Scotland live stream from anywhere in the world.
SPORTS
sportsaldente.com

ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup: New Zealand vs Scotland Predictions

The following article is about the prediction of the match between New Zealand vs Scotland. ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup has entered its last phase. People might ask why as it is still in the Super 12 stage. We said so because out of the 45 matches, 31 have been already played. This might upset the cricket fans. Every festival is exciting when it is yet to come. Once it comes, it gets over in a blink of an eye. This is the same scenario with this tournament, and the cricket world cup is more or less a festival in southeastern Asia. It had only been a couple of weeks since it began, and now it has entered into the last stage.
SPORTS
#T20
The Independent

Scotland dismissed for 85 as India boost T20 World Cup semi-final hopes with big win

Scotland were bundled out for 85 before India hungrily chased down the total in 6.3 overs in a one-sided eight-wicket win in Dubai that keeps their hopes of a T20 World Cup semi-final place intact.Jasprit Bumrah became India’s leading T20 wicket-taker but it was fellow quick Mohammed Shami and slow left-armer Ravindra Jadeja who were chiefly responsible for Scotland subsiding in 17.4 overs as they each took three for 15.India knew they needed to overhaul their target inside 8.5 or 7.1 overs to respectively better the net run-rates of Super 12s group rivals New Zealand and Afghanistan, and openers KL...
WORLD
ntvhoustonnews.com

New Zealand beat Afghanistan to make T20 World Cup semis

New Zealand crushed a billion Indian dreams and breezed into the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan in a key Super 12 match on Sunday (November 7). The fates of three teams were tied to the outcome of the match, each fancying their chances...
WORLD
BBC

T20 World Cup: England v New Zealand semi-final contests to look out for

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals, England v New Zealand. Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: Wednesday, 10 November (14:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England...
WORLD
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Old nemesis Australia stand between Pakistan and a world final

Other than "Shaheen Afridi has a niggle" or "Mohammad Hafeez wants to open the batting", there's little that makes Pakistan fans break out in a cold sweat than the words "T20 World Cup semi-final vs Australia". Even amongst the panoply of inexplicable heartbreak Pakistan cricket has subjected its followers to, Gros Islet in 2010 commands a unique psychologically damaging place.
WORLD
The Independent

Jimmy Neesham fires as Jos Buttler falls short – key moments as New Zealand beat England

New Zealand ended England’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup final, exacting a measure of revenge for their defeat in the showpiece of the 50-over tournament two years ago. Here, we look at the decisive passages of a dramatic clash in Abu Dhabi.Neesham nullifies jaded JordanNew Zealand are in the final of the #T20WorldCup 2021 🎉#ENGvNZ | https://t.co/zBjgVLo3T5 pic.twitter.com/FPGC6bK2U7— ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2021At the start of the 17th over, New Zealand were drifting out of contention with 57 needed off 24 balls. What followed was a huge swing in momentum as Chris Jordan, England’s nominated ‘death’ specialist shipped...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnny Sexton looking for revenge against New Zealand after World Cup loss

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is determined to avenge World Cup agony suffered at the hands of weekend opponents New ZealandThe Irish recorded a landmark maiden win over the All Blacks in 2016 in Chicago and backed that up by beating them on home soil for the first time two years later.But Ireland’s hopes of becoming world champions in 2019 were abruptly ended when they were brought “back down to earth” by a crushing 46-14 quarter-final defeat to the Kiwis in Tokyo.The sides are set to face off for the first time since on Saturday afternoon in Dublin and Sexton is...
WORLD
BBC

T20 World Cup: Australia stun Pakistan to set up final against New Zealand

Pakistan 176-4 (20 overs): Rizwan 67 (52), Fakhar 55* (31), Starc 2-38 Australia 177-5 (19 overs): Warner 49 (30), Wade 41* (17), Stoinis 40* (31), Shadab 4-26 Australia came back from the brink to beat Pakistan by five wickets in another gripping Men's T20 World Cup semi-final. Needing 20 off...
WORLD

