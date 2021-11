Star Wars has revealed a new 'Force killer' weapon - and it is terrifying to behold! This mysterious new weapon, "The Leveler" has not yet been fully revealed yet, but it is quickly changing the entire nature of the current Star Wars: The High Republic storyline. This Force-killer weapon made its first, teaser, debut in the pages of Cavan Scott's second-wave High Republic novel, The Rising Storm, as a master plan unleashed by Marchion Ro, leader of the savage galactic pirates, The Nihil. However, it is in the latest issue of Scott's The High Republic comic that we learn more about just what a game-changing weapon this truly is!

