Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) Starlink internet service also includes directions to the planet Mars on its user equipment, revealed the company's chief Mr. Elon Musk earlier today. Starlink, which is a satellite constellation that uses small satellites to provide global internet coverage, is currently in its beta testing phase, and for customers who have signed up, it ships several pieces of equipment to enable them to connect with the orbiting satellites. The directions are present on a new user terminal that the company is showing its American users, with the images of the new equipment are visible on Starlink's American website.

