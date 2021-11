Emerson Fittipaldi won both the Formula One World Championship and the Indianapolis 500 twice each and the CART championship once. He enjoyed considerable success with Lotus, winning the World Drivers’ Championship in 1972 at the age of 25, a youngest F1 world champion record that he held for 33 years. He later moved to McLaren for 1974, winning the title once again. Following his Formula One career, Fittipaldi moved to the American CART series, achieving successful results, including the 1989 CART title and two wins at the Indianapolis 500 (in 1989 and 1993, the final at an unprecedented 46 years old).

