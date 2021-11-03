CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Focus on Faith Devotional: The Greatest Commandment

By J.B. Morris Columnist
 8 days ago

Jesus and one of the scribes agreed, in Mark 12:28-34, that the two great commandments are these: 1. Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength; and 2. Love your neighbor as yourself. When the scribe added, “This is much more important than all whole burnt...

Daily Devotional: Friday, October 29 - Treadmill Ways

“Those who are in the realm of the flesh cannot please God. You, however, are not in the realm of the flesh but are in the realm of the Spirit, if indeed the Spirit of God lives in you. And if anyone does not have the Spirit of Christ, they do not belong to Christ.” — Romans 8:8-9.
DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Focus on the unchanging God

There’s a lot of unwelcome change in our world. Moral and societal changes bother us most when we turn on our television or glance at the magazines. We’re painfully aware our kids are growing up in a world far different from the one we knew as children. And personal changes...
YouDay: Faith

When we hear the word faith we immediately think of a religious experience, but faith is greater than a religious experience. Faith is an internal law that unlocks the power to manifest and believe anything you desire in your life. Faith is the unseen internal mechanism that unlocks the unseen, granting it permission to transition to the seen realm. Anything you desire in life already exists. It is locked in the faith, is a living law found in your spirit and it’s the original law of attraction. Anything you desire in life will not manifest if faith is not included in its release. Faith unlocks the unseen, granting it permission to become visible in your life. Anything you desire in life already exists. If you are able to see it in your mind, it’s an indication that it is determined to come to pass. Faith is the method on how to bring the pictures of your mind into the manifestation of your eyes. When I say the word faith, you immediately think of religion don’t you? Let me first redefine faith. Faith is greater than any religious experience. It is a fruit of the spirit, the superpower within drawing to you the desires of your heart. Faith is the foundational element found in the law of attraction. Before religion ever existed, faith existed as an internal law enabling us to unlock the unseen desires of our hearts, manifesting them into visible accomplishments. What you desire in life already exists. If you are able to visualize it—that is a direct indication that it’s ready to be unlocked. So my question—with the measure of faith you’ve been given what is faith going to unlock for you? Your imagination and life are ready. Are you?
FaithLife Devotional: The key to a joyful life

Here’s a little secret that all God’s children should know. The key to a joyful and productive life is found in eight essential attitudes. Keep Learning. When we cease to learn, we stop growing. As technology advances, we must continually learn new skills, but the most important pursuits in life are learning the Word of God and memorizing Scripture.
Christ
Jesus
FAITH BRIEFS

Eastside worships at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16623 State Hwy. 87, six miles southeast of Park Rapids. Oct. 30-31 is a family-friendly “monster weekend,” continuing our series “Slay the Monster.” We’ll continue to learn how to slay that not-so-family-friendly money monster that can leave us feeling overwhelmed and frustrated. There will also be trick-or-treating in Kidside between services and a Choctober Celebration in Junior High Ministry (JHM), featuring games, prizes and fun all having to do with chocolate. It’s a great weekend to bring a friend to church for a fun celebration where you don’t have to do the planning!
Faith Notes

Surplus government commodities will be distributed from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Unite Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth. The commodities will be distributed to qualified recipients on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last, said Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader. Recipients must meet income requirements.
Stay Faithful

A pastor recently asked me, “Why has God put me in this godforsaken place?” Before I responded, I reflected on the sentiments shared in his statement. If pastors are honest with themselves, at least once in their ministry they have felt similarly. The struggle of staying faithful in the service to the church is challenging but rewarding.
Daily Devotional: Monday, November 1 - Contentment in Christ

“I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” — Philippians 4:12-13.
Devotional: A noble responsibility for good

Julie Valentine, associate dean of the College of Nursing, delivered Tuesday’s devotional address. She spoke on the noble responsibilities and duties each child of God has. This topic first caught Valentine’s interest when she served in her ward’s Young Women’s presidency. As she hadn't joined the Church until her 20s and had not attended Young Women's herself, Valentine decided to work her way through the Personal Progress program alongside the teenage girls she was serving.
Daily Devotional: The Language of Prayer

Ephesians 6:18-20 While attending college, I lived in the international house. What an amazing opportunity to meet new people, learn about cultures other than my own, and try different foods! But one roommate gave me an even greater gift; she showed me God’s language of prayer. Magguy and I connected...
The Greatest Gift

The world is filled with anguish and pain. What can you do for a friend or family member facing sorrow or sadness?. When I was a little girl, a couple in our community went through a terrible tragedy. They lost a young child and were in deep despair. Soon afterwards, my mother ran into the father at the supermarket. He turned to my mother and said “Your husband saved our life. He was the one who more than anyone else helped us get through this awful loss.”
Roots of Faith

When I was a kid, I had a piece of religious jewelry that was popular then—a mustard seed encased in a clear plastic bubble and dangling from a necklace chain. The seed represented certain parables told by Jesus. The ancient Israelites used spices such as mustard, mint, dill, cumin and...
Daily Devotional: Follow Christ

Jesus answered, “If I want him to remain alive until I return, what is that to you? You must follow me.” - John 21:22 (NIV) John 21:20-23 When I was young, my sisters and I would sometimes tattle on one another. Typically, it would be over a minor infraction or an annoying behavior. My mom or grandmother would respond to the tattler, “You just worry about yourself.” My elementary school teachers would say something similar to students exhibiting the same type of behavior.
2021 Clark County Prayer breakfast with a focus on faith and freedom

20th prayer breakfast salutes the American Dream with Patrice Tsague. The 2021 Clark County Prayer Breakfast began and ended with the booming and inspirational voice of Rey Reynolds singing the National Anthem and Amazing Grace. There were prayers of thanks and gratitude for area first responders, those who serve to keep citizens safe and those who keep us free.
Weekly Devotion – John 13:1

John 13:1, It was just before the Passover Festival. Jesus knew that the hour had come for him to leave this world and go to the Father. Having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end. It is just before the Passover, we’ve seen...
Church will host forum focusing on intersection of faith and business

Faith in the workplace should be more than a catch phrase. That's the premise of the "Leading Forward Business Leadership Forum" set for Nov. 16 at Quail Springs Baptist Church, 14613 N May. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. with continental breakfast and the opening keynote presentation will be at 8:30 p.m. The forum is expected to end at noon.
Stowe’s Devotion: Be A Leader That Follows

Everywhere we turn today everyone wants to position themselves as a leader, influencer, or expert. There is nothing wrong with that and there is nothing wrong taking guidance from some of these leaders. In my experience of leadership it can be one of the most vacant and tasking parts of your life. On one hand you know […]
A Secret Faith Is A Shallow Faith

“Jesus asked him, ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ The blind man answered, ‘Teacher, I want to see.'" When God gives you a goal, you need to go public with it. Announce your intention. State the change you want to make in your life. Explain what you’re asking God to do. You need to tell everybody, because a secret faith is a shallow faith.
FaithLife Devotional: Growing older gracefully

Aging is inevitable, but it doesn’t have to make us unfruitful and useless. The secret to living a productive life is not found in a pill, a drink, or an exercise routine, but in heeding what the Lord says. God is the One who ultimately determines the number of our days, but we have the responsibility of doing what we can to live long and productive lives.
