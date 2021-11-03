CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Superior Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc....

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Superior Group of Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Gr of Cos reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $4,411,000...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Herald-Palladium

Electric truck maker Rivian zooms to $86B market value

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Shares of Rivian Automotive jumped in their debut Wednesday, rising as much as 53% as investors look for the next big winner in the electric vehicle market. The closing price of $100.73 gave Rivian a market value of about $85.9 billion, greater than that of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy