Create a cozy or bright ambiance in your home with the Philips Hue Flourish ceiling light. With the option of warm-to-cool and color light, you can easily tailor your lighting to suit your environment and tasks. In fact, there are 16 million colors to choose from to suit any mood or occasion. Therefore, you can transform any room into an entertainment space or make your bedroom more zen. Moreover, adjust this ceiling light’s brightness with complete dimmability, allowing you to tune your light to the right shade for your daily needs. That means you can clearly read recipes or unwind at night at the touch of a button. Overall, the Philips Hue Flourish is compatible with Hue Bridge to make your smart lighting system even smarter. Hue Bridge allows you to add up to 50 lights throughout your home and unlock additional smart features.

