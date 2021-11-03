CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Kristen Stewart's Fiancée, Dylan Meyer? Inside the Actor and Writer's Relationship

By Jenny Desborough
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Kristen Stewart will soon be seen on screen as Princess Diana in the new movie "Spencer," but in her own life she is hoping for a happy ending with Dylan...

Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Pattinson Seen Leaving A Tennis Lesson After Ex Kristen Stewart Gets Engaged — Photo

Robert Pattison was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, just hours after the engagement news broke about his ex, Kristen Stewart. Robert Pattinson, 35, was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, keeping it casual in an all-black athletic outfit and carrying a bottled water after the sweaty workout. The sighting of the The Batman star came after his ex, Kristen Stewart, 31, got engaged to girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, 34. Robert laid low for the Los Angeles outing, sporting a black t-shirt, black shorts, black Nike tennis shoes, and a black baseball cap to complete the look. The Tenet star has made a habit of playing tennis, also spotted in August playing the game with his pal, actor Rami Malek, 40, per Just Jared.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Kristen Stewart has opened up about the films she regrets making

Kristen Stewart has made some of our all-time favourite films - from the Twilight series, to Christmas movie The Happiest Season, to the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer. While we're (obviously) big fans, Kristen herself might not say the same, as she's recently opened up about the "bad movies" she's...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Stewart reveals secret engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged! The Spencer actress has announced that her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer has popped the question. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, the 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," before opening up about the details of the proposal.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
WWD

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Look on ‘The Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart stunned once again in another look by Chanel. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday in a silvered black embroidered crepe jacket paired with pink and black cotton twill pants, both of which are from the label’s fall 2021 collection. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black lace crop top.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor. While...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wwno.org

In 'Spencer,' Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana grasps for reality in order to survive

Pablo Larraín's Spencer opens with a label that reads, "A fable from a true tragedy." The tragedy, of course, is the story of Diana Spencer, who became Princess of Wales, went through a bitter and public divorce, was largely beloved nevertheless, and lived a short life — at 36, she was literally chased to her death. The fable, on the other hand, is an imagining of a Christmas weekend in the early '90s when her children were young, when a separated but not yet divorced Diana realizes the depth of her own despair and decides to pursue her freedom.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

