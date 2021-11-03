CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Carnival Corporation Announces Closing of $2.0 Billion 6% Senior Unsecured Notes

cruiseindustrynews.com
 8 days ago

Carnival Corporation announced that it has closed its private offering of $2 billion aggregate principal amount of 6% senior unsecured notes due 2029. The Senior Unsecured Notes will pay interest semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

OpenText Announces Proposed Offerings of Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes to Redeem Outstanding 2026 Notes

Open Text Corporation announced today proposed offerings of $1.0 billion in total aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured fixed rate notes by OpenText and Open Text Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect U.S. subsidiary of OpenText (“OTHI”). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Leon Zemel, Chief Product Officer at Kubient. OpenText...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Kontoor Brands to offer $400 million in senior notes

Greensboro-based apparel maker Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) on Tuesday announced it intends to offer $400 million in senior notes due in 2029 and use the proceeds, together with cash on hand, to fund the repayment of its $398 million in debt. The announcement comes on the heels of last...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Corporation#Company
The Motley Fool

Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

Shares of cruise line stock Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) fell as much as 3.1% in trading on Tuesday as investors started to sell some of the stimulus driven stocks. Shares hit their low early in the day but are still down 2.7% at 12:20 p.m. EST. So what. The drop looks...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Graphic Packaging Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging International, LLC ("Graphic Packaging"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC and the primary operating subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), announced today that it launched an offering to sell $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2030 (the "Dollar Notes") and €290.0 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2029 (the "Euro Notes" and, together with the Dollar Notes, the "Senior Notes") in a private offering in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), subject to market and other conditions.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

SNOW Operating announces corporate restructuring

SNOW Operating will now be known as SNOW Partners, the new Montvale-based company that will preside over the company’s resorts and ski and snowboarding businesses. In an announcement last month, SNOW Partners said it will now control the operation behind resorts such as Mountain Creek and Big SNOW American Dream, as well as SnowCloud and SNOW Operating. It is comprised of the ownership and executive teams for both the company’s resort operating and resort services divisions.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Molina Healthcare Announces Proposed Offering of $750 Million Of Senior Notes Due 2032

Molina Healthcare, Inc.announced that it intends to privately offer, subject to market and other conditions, $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032 The Company will make the offering pursuant to an exemption under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The initial purchasers will offer the Notes only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Guardian

EPM Corporate Close Consultant (BPC & Reporting) - Senior Manager

Come and join our award-winning, multidisciplinary team!. Over the last few years we have been very successful in disrupting the competition and we are now rapidly expanding our team to cement our position as the leading partner for SAP S/4HANA and Finance Transformation projects. We are proud of our track...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Corporate Tax, Energy, Senior Manager

We help our clients stay ahead of changes that impact their businesses, navigating complexity and risk. We deliver deep tax technical, people and legal expertise, while providing the critical context to make informed and compliant decisions. With clients ranging from multinational organisations and public sector bodies to entrepreneurs and family businesses, the work we do is diverse.
ECONOMY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Not In A Race to Fill Ships to 100% Occupancy

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings saw 40 percent of its berth capacity back in service during the third quarter with occupancy levels at 57 percent, according to CFO Mark Kempa, speaking on the company's third quarter earnings call. "Despite the reduced occupancy levels in the quarter, I am extremely happy to...
ECONOMY
wiartonecho.com

Northern Petrochemical Corporation announces $2.5-billion project in Alberta's Grande Prairie region

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a planned $2.5-billion petrochemical plant in the Grande Prairie region is a sign of hope in the province’s economic recovery. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Northern Petrochemical Corporation (NPC) announced Wednesday it will build a carbon-neutral ammonia...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. Postal Service 2021 loss cut nearly in half to $4.9 billion, as shipping and packages revenue jumps 12%

The U.S. Postal Service reported Wednesday that its net loss for fiscal 2020 ending Sept. 30 narrowed 46.3%, to $4.93 billion from $9.18 billion a year ago. The adjusted loss, which excludes workers' compensation adjustments which are outside of management's control, narrowed to $6.86 billion from $7.57 billion. Total revenue rose 5.3% to $77.04 billion, while total operating expenses slipped 0.4% to $81.84 billion. Revenue for shipping and packages jumped 12.2% to $32.01 billion, while volume edged up 3.5% to 7.58 billion pieces, driven largely by a surge in e-commerce resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and record holiday volume. "This surge has begun to abate as the economy continues to recover and market competition intensifies; however, Shipping and Packages volume remain higher than pre-pandemic levels," the USPS said in a statement. Elsewhere, revenue for first-class mail declined 2.1% to $23.28 billion and for marketing mail grew 4.9% to $14.59 billion.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
AFP

GE to split into three companies in latest restructuring

Multinational conglomerate General Electric announced Tuesday it will split into three separate, publicly-traded companies in the latest move by the industrial giant to shore up its fortunes. GE will spin off its healthcare and energy businesses, and the remaining core of the century-old company founded by Thomas Edison will focus on aviation. Hard hit by the 2008 financial crisis, the company has undergone several downsizing and restructuring efforts by multiple CEOs, and incurred massive debt. The Boston-based company said in a statement the split will leave the independently run businesses better positioned to "deliver long-term growth and create value" for customers, investors and employees.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy