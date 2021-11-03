Carnival Corporation Announces Closing of $2.0 Billion 6% Senior Unsecured Notes

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging International, LLC ("Graphic Packaging"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC and the primary operating subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), announced today that it launched an offering to sell $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2030 (the "Dollar Notes") and €290.0 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2029 (the "Euro Notes" and, together with the Dollar Notes, the "Senior Notes") in a private offering in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), subject to market and other conditions.
