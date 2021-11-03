CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couturier, Hart lead Flyers as winless Coyotes drop 10th

By Aaron Bracy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Sean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on the night of Nov. 2. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Scott...

Reuters

Sean Couturier's two-point night lifts Flyers past Canucks

EditorsNote: Removes extra word in 4th graf, edits thru. Sean Couturier collected a goal and an assist to lead the Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Philadelphia’s second straight win to kick off a three-game road trip through Western Canada. James van Riemsdyk also scored...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Hart Blanks Coyotes as Flyers Get Back in Win Column

In Saturday's game in Calgary, Alain Vigneault noted that Carter Hart was the reason the Flyers remained in a game where they were vastly outplayed. Tuesday's game at Wells Fargo Center wasn't all that different. Hart was once again a key reason the Flyers were in position to win. Only this time, Hart was on the right end of the result, doing more than just getting the win, but nailing down a 29-save shutout in a 3-0 Flyers win over the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
theScore

Hurricanes stay undefeated, keep Coyotes winless

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Defenseman Brett Pesce scored a power-play goal with 2:27 left in regulation Sunday to keep the Carolina Hurricanes undefeated with a 2-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes. The Hurricanes are the last standing unbeaten team in the NHL at 8-0-0, extending the best start to...
NHL
inquirer.com

Ahead of Metro road trip, Flyers not overlooking winless Coyotes

Later this week, the Flyers will embark on a road trip against two Metropolitan Division teams — the 3-3-2 Pittsburgh Penguins and the 5-1-3 Washington Capitals. With Penguins captain Sidney Crosby’s return to the lineup and Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals ranking fourth in the league in goals (32), each team will provide steep competition for the Flyers. But before the Flyers can focus on their Metro foes, they can’t overlook Tuesday night’s game against the winless Arizona Coyotes (0-8-1).
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Coyotes

Returning home briefly from a three-game road trip, Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1) host Andre Tourigny's Arizona Coyotes (0-8-1) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). The Flyers went 2-1-0 on their road trip through Western Canada. Backstopped by...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Tuesday’s Flyers-Coyotes Game

Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault laid out the reality of games like the one on Tuesday night. The Arizona Coyotes came into Philadelphia and for more than two periods, made it a battle, so much so that the Flyers were leaning on their goaltender again at times. This was happening against the winless 0-8-1 Coyotes.
NHL
