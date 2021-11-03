CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German state North Rhine-Westphalia could exit coal in 2030 - premier

By Reuters
 8 days ago
BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where utility RWE (RWEG.DE) has opencast lignite mines, aims for a phase-out of coal as early as 2030, the state's new leader said on Wednesday.

North Rhine-Westphalia premier Hendrik Wuest told state parliament that coal must be made redundant, for example through the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources.

Germany is set to take its last coal-fired power plant off the grid in 2038 at the latest.

Related
Reuters

Russia, Western nations row at U.N. over Belarus migrant crisis

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia traded barbs with Western members of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday over a crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, with Russia's deputy U.N. envoy suggesting his European colleagues have "masochist inclinations." Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the United States and Britain...
POLITICS
New York Sun

Something’s Afoot in Poland — Could It Lead to an Exit From Europe?

Could there be a Polish exit from the European Union? Surely something is afoot in the EU’s row with Poland that extends beyond the usual bureaucratic jostling over directives from Brussels to a sovereign nation. The story might take a while to mature, yet it is becoming apparent that everyone understands that the logic of the EU is being tested.
POLITICS
AFP

Poland blocks migrants at Belarus border, warns of 'armed' escalation

Poland said it blocked a bid by hundreds of migrants to illegally enter the country from Belarus on Monday, warning of an "armed" escalation as thousands more massed near the border. As the latest grim chapter of Europe's migrant crisis unfolded, Washington and Brussels called on Minsk to stop what they described as an orchestrated influx. NATO on Monday also hit out at Minsk, accusing the government there of using the migrants as political pawns, while the European Union called for fresh sanctions against Belarus. Brussels says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has encouraged the migrant flow in retaliation for existing EU sanctions imposed over its dismal human rights record.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Swedish PM Lofven resigns, paving way for first woman PM

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned Wednesday, paving the way for the country, a gender-equality champion, to finally have a woman prime minister. Magdalena Andersson, the current finance minister, was elected to replace Lofven as the head of the Social Democratic Party last week, putting her on track to becoming premier if she wins a vote in parliament expected next week. Lofven this summer said he would step down in November to give his successor enough time to prepare for the September 2022 general election. The Social Democrats need the support of both their Green Party coalition partners and the Left and Centre parties to elect a new prime minister.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Windfall tax revenue could help German parties seal coalition deal

BERLIN (Reuters) -The three parties working to form Germany’s next governing coalition can count on windfall tax revenues in coming years to fund promised investments in a more climate-friendly, digitised economy, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free...
ECONOMY
artvoice.com

Is A Coal-Free Future Really Possible In The United States?

Coal-fired power plants are the largest source of toxic water pollution in the United States, dumping billions of pounds of pollution into America’s rivers, lakes, and streams each year. These pollutants, including lead and mercury, are dangerous to humans and wreak havoc in our watersheds even in very small amounts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Australia's coal country looks to a less sooty future

Australia's conservative leaders have defied calls for urgent climate action, boasting they will sell coal for as long as anyone is buying. But in the country's carbon heartland, locals are already preparing for life beyond fossil fuels. Two-hundred-and-thirty years ago, among the verdant outcrops that flank the southeastern coastal town of Newcastle, a band of escaped convicts made the first recorded discovery of coal on the Australian continent. It would begin Australia's long love affair with the sooty fuel that now nets the country tens of billions of dollars a year and has made Newcastle the world's largest coal-exporting port. Nathan Clements was born and raised in the nearby town of Singleton, which he described as "very much the heartland of coal mining here".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Europe's battle to curb Big Tech

US tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft -- collectively dubbed GAFAM -- have been accused of not paying enough taxes, stifling competition, stealing media content and threatening democracy by spreading fake news. - Paying for content – GAFAM are accused by media outlets of making money from journalistic content without sharing the revenue.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Thousands of migrants aided by Belarus attempt to storm Polish border

Hundreds of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, cutting razor wire fences and using branches to try and climb over them.The siege escalated a crisis along the European Union’s eastern border that has been simmering for months.Poland’s interior ministry said it had rebuffed the illegal invasion and claimed the situation was under control.The Defence Ministry posted a video showing an armed Polish officer using a chemical spray through a fence at men who were trying to cut the razor wire. Some migrants threw objects at police.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using long...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Austrian lockdown for the unvaccinated is days away, chancellor says

VIENNA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Austria is days away from placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on lockdown, as daily infections are at a record high and intensive-care units are increasingly strained, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday. Around 65% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

