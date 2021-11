Adele candidly explained the stories behind her highly anticipated fourth album 30 in the December cover story for Rolling Stone. Her first album in six years will be released on Nov. 19. In the new interview, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter revealed that much of the album is an open letter to her son Angelo, specifically so that he has a better understanding of who his mother was during the period of her life that surrounded her separation from her husband Simon Konecki. She began writing in early 2019, as her marriage was dissolving, and finished the bulk of the album...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO