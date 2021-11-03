CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Phillips 66 (PSX) to Conviction Buy

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Buy to Conviction Buy with a price target of $95.00. The analyst comments "On PSX,...

www.streetinsider.com

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) October Trends Well Ahead of Expectations, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and $88.00 price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) after the company reported a strong 3Q but also Oct trends that were significantly ahead as, ex-Halloween outage, rev/DAU/hours came in 7%/17%/10% above expectations.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Argus Upgrades Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Buy

Argus analyst John Staszak upgraded Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $3,060.00. The analyst comments "We are raising our rating on Booking Holdings Inc. (NGS: BKNG) to BUY from HOLD as the travel industry continues to recover. We have a favorable view of online travel companies, and particularly of BKNG given its focus on Europe, where it generates most of its gross profit. We expect the company to benefit from the strength of its Booking.com brand in Europe and from relatively high European coronavirus vaccination rates. On valuation, BKNG is trading at a projected 2022 P/E of 24, below the average for other online booking companies; however, we believe that it merits a higher multiple given the company’s strong earnings outlook. We are setting a target price of $3060, implying a projected 2022 P/E of 28 and a potential return of 15% from current levels."
StreetInsider.com

International Paper Company (IP) Lowers Quarterly Dividend 9.8% to $0.4625; Adds $2B to Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share, or $1.85 annualized. This is a 9.8% decrease from the prior dividend of $0.5125. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 12, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.3 percent.
