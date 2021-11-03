CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Shifting Mix Implies Upside is Sustainable Going Forward - Northland Capital Markets

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard reiterated an Outperform rating and $32.00 price target on Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) after the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.40...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Synlogic (SYBX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $900 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $140 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.36/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.36), versus $1.44 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $175.1 million, versus $129.4 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

National Vision (EYE) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $518 million versus the consensus estimate of $511.64 million. GUIDANCE:. National Vision sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dream Finders Holdings (DFH) Misses Q3 EPS by 28c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dream Finders Holdings (NASDAQ: DFH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $362.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $550.15 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veeco Instruments Inc#Veco#Wall Street#Streetinsider Premium#Northland Capital Markets#Euv#Lsa
StreetInsider.com

eHealth (EHTH) Misses Q3 EPS by 76c, Cuts FY Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.78), $0.76 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $63.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. GUIDANCE:. eHealth sees FY2021 EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Up 10% on Beat-and-Raise, Analyst Sees Robust Pipeline Into FY22

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock price is up about 10% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported higher-than-expected Q3 results and raised guidance. Zynga reported Q3 revenue of $706 million to easily beat the analyst consensus estimate of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Land Corporation's Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Earnings Call & Webcast. When:. Wednesday, November 10, 2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sandridge Energy (SD) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.78

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sandridge Energy (NYSE: SD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.58 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Sandridge Energy (SD) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

AerCap Holdings (AER) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.04

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) reported Q3 EPS of $4.04, versus $8.36 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.45 billion, versus $1.03 billion reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AerCap...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Affimed (AFMD) Reports Q3 Loss of EUR0.14/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) reported Q3 EPS of (EUR0.14), versus (EUR0.07) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at EUR8.66 million, versus EUR10.55 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Affimed (AFMD)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CarGurus (CARG) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $222.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. GUIDANCE:. CarGurus sees Q4 2021...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Downgrades Solar Capital (SLRC) to Neutral

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) PT Lowered to $60 at Jefferies After Mixed Quarter

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered the price target on Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) to $60.00 (from $65.00) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Opendoor (OPEN) Shares Surge 18% on Strong Q3 Results, Analyst Sees Neat 100% Upside

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) are up over 19% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.Opendoor ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Announces $250M Stock Repurchase Program

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized management to repurchase up to $250 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares moved upwards by 25.65% to $17.39 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 15.7 million shares is 3690.15% of Fossil Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $906.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Root Skyrocketed Today

Root reported a net loss of $0.53 earnings per share on total revenue of nearly $94 million, widely beating consensus estimates. Shares of the auto insurance company Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) surged nearly 24% today after reporting earnings results for the third quarter of 2021. So what. Root reported a net loss...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy