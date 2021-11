Profits reported by U.S.-based ride sharing companies Lyft and Uber have soared, even as both companies are conducting recruitment campaigns due to a shortage of drivers. Uber and Lyft, the two ride sharing heavyweights that control 90 percent of the U.S. market, said that some drivers quit during the initial phase of the COVID-19 crisis out of concerns of becoming infected by passengers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO