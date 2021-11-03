CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The M&A Tide Is High … and Rising

intralinks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur exclusive market survey, produced in association with Mergermarket, reveals that dealmakers’ spirits are high — and activity will continue to boom in 2022. At the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic in Q1 2020, which necessitated lockdowns and travel bans to slow the spread of the disease, it would have...

www.intralinks.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
intralinks.com

Report Reveals M&A Disruptors for 2022

Our exclusive survey of the M&A market, produced in association with Mergermarket, reveals the two key factors that are shaking up the M&A market: ESG and digitalization. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) is no passing fad. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) stakeholders are having to adapt to this foundational change, a fact evidenced in our exclusive new report, Global M&A Dealmakers Report 2022, produced in association with Mergermarket.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Not All Boats Are Rising With This Market's Tide

Most of the major equity indexes closed at or near their intraday highs Tuesday with all but one posting new closing highs. Yet while the cumulative advance/decline lines remain positive, market participation remains selective. Indeed, this selective nature of the advances keeps us from being more positive in our outlook.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Tech
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks plummet as annualized CPI hits 6.2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sudden jump in the Consumer Price Index in the United States has undermined U.S. stocks and bonds, while boosting the U.S. dollar Wednesday. The monthly 0.09 percent CPI rise announced by the Labor Department Wednesday, was well above the expected 0.06 percent. It brought the annualized CPI increase to 6.2 percent, the highest reading in thirty-one years,
BUSINESS
CNBC

Bitcoin could head as high as $150,000, trader says, but there's a catch

Bitcoin's recent breakout likely has legs, but investors should be cautious with how much of the cryptocurrency they own, says Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon. "I think it should be a part of client portfolios, but a small part," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" after bitcoin hit a...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Thursday's gains on the stock markets "would suggest investors are not too convinced the Fed will change course at its next policy meeting in December, even though inflation signals have really tested the central bank's 'transitory' term," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

FreightTech entrepreneurs are rising to the top — Rising Tides

On this episode of Rising Tides, Covenant Logistics’ Matt McLelland welcomes an old friend and FreightTech entrepreneur, Ryan Rogers. Rogers is the founder of TextLocate, a service that allows logistics professionals to access the location of their freight with just a single text message. Hear about the ways entrepreneurs have grown in the FreightTech space and why it is important to push forward new ideas.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy