Former Trojan Cross Country Runners Honored

By Chris Popper
 8 days ago
As the 2021 MDI Girls Cross County Team and Sam York from the Boy's Team prepare to run in the New England Cross Country Championship...

MDI Boys Win Northern Maine Class B Cross Country Championship [PHOTOS]

MDI - 81 John Bapst - 91 Boys 5k Run CC Class B 1 Connor Daigle SR Medomak Valley H 15:53.52 2 Sam York JR Mount Desert 16:45.61 1 3 Jacob Pelletier SR Cony High School 16:51.82 2 4 Michael Cyr SR Caribou High School 16:54.83 3 5 Ian Meserve SR Hermon High School 17:12.24 4 6 George Ferland JR Caribou High School 17:20.83 5 7 Ephraim Willey JR Caribou High School 17:22.67 6 8 Brayden Castonguay JR Presque Isle 17:30.95 7 9 Griffin Merrill FR John Bapst 17:37.42 8 10 Ethan Roach SO John Bapst 17:42.71 9 11 Lucas Gagnon JR John Bapst 17:44.29 10 12 Jason Wickett SR Hermon High School 17:49.50 11 13 Spencer Gordon JR Old Town 17:56.59 12 14 Spencer Rose SR Mount Desert 17:58.25 13 15 Westley Dyer SR Belfast 18:04.76 14 16 Will Robbins JR Belfast 18:07.46 15 17 Nick Choate JR Erskine Academy 18:10.68 16 18 Andrew Turlo JR Waterville 18:11.07 19 Noah Morris SO Medomak Valley H 18:13.15 20 Tucker James SR Mount Desert 18:19.16 17 21 Sam Coffin JR Cony High School 18:22.26 18 22 Liam McKernan SO Mount Desert 18:23.92 19 23 Sam Goldey SO Cony High School 18:28.04 20 24 Aiden Searway SR Hermon High School 18:32.34 21 25 Zephyr Lani-Caputo JR Erskine Academy 18:33.29 22 26 Gavin Coffin SR John Bapst 18:33.70 23 27 Drew Adams JR Nokomis 18:37.64 24 28 Kaden McIntyre SR Erskine Academy 18:37.95 25 29 Matthew Cormier SO Ellsworth 18:40.78 26 30 Ben Bateman JR Hermon High School 18:41.92 27 31 Philip Alyokhin SR Old Town 18:44.01 28 32 Eli Jakubisn FR Nokomis 18:44.97 29 33 James Mooney SO Cony High School 18:47.19 30 34 Callahan Bryer SR Mount Desert 18:47.83 31 35 Zackery Frost JR Caribou High School 18:50.03 32 36 Aedyn Hughes FR Ellsworth 18:50.70 33 37 Sam Craighead JR Mount Desert 18:52.53 34 38 Andrew Doughty JR Nokomis 18:53.56 35 39 Brandon Mastrianno SO Cony High School 19:05.80 36 40 Braden Rioux SO Winslow High School 19:10.83 37 41 Jaron Leach SR Presque Isle 19:10.96 38 42 Jay Haney SO Mount Desert 19:11.35 39 43 Connor May JR Old Town 19:14.01 40 44 Gilman Taylor SO John Bapst 19:22.96 41 45 Drew Pierson JR Ellsworth 19:26.38 42 46 Ezra Leach SR Presque Isle 19:26.50 43 47 Tate Carter SR Ellsworth 19:35.36 44 48 James Cherrier JR Caribou High School 19:37.17 45 49 Dominick Gould SR Nokomis 19:37.76 46 50 Jonathan Ouellette FR John Bapst 19:44.05 47 51 Aleksander Carsley SO Nokomis 19:48.41 48 52 Matthew Dos Santos SO Cony High School 19:53.93 49 53 Alex DeWitt SR Ellsworth 19:57.78 50 54 Christopher Roy SR Nokomis 19:58.56 51 55 Wyatt Byther JR Old Town 20:00.49 52 56 Talon Loftus SO Winslow High School 20:16.37 53 57 Clayton Allen SR Erskine Academy 20:24.42 54 58 Wynn Pooler FR Erskine Academy 20:31.87 55 59 Evan Watt SR Winslow High School 20:35.26 56 60 Trey Goodwin SR Lawrence 20:36.01 61 Griffin Murray JR Old Town 20:38.03 57 62 Caleb Green SO Presque Isle 20:39.35 58 63 Dakota Clark SR Hermon High School 20:49.94 59 64 Aedan Bourgoine SO Caribou High School 20:49.98 60 65 Justice Marable FR Erskine Academy 20:53.50 61 66 Joshua Keiser JR Presque Isle 20:55.84 62 67 Tyler Pelletier SO Cony High School 20:56.38 63 68 Cole Clark FR Belfast 20:58.44 64 69 Aiden Currie SR Foxcroft Academy 21:06.47 70 Rowan Tate SO Ellsworth 21:08.30 65 71 Ryan Yang SR Winslow High School 21:13.08 66 72 Hunter Flagg SR Nokomis 21:22.68 67 73 Atticus Blue FR Medomak Valley H 21:23.96 74 Logan Grubb SR Medomak Valley H 21:24.87 75 Alec Rolfe JR Belfast 21:27.44 68 76 Owen Cote JR John Bapst 21:28.95 69 77 Jacob Violette FR Caribou High School 21:31.55 70 78 Dominick Harriman JR Hermon High School 21:47.63 71 79 Felix Markosian FR Ellsworth 21:48.85 72 80 Gunnar Berling-Haugh JR Foxcroft Academy 22:02.27 81 Zachary Peirce SO Foxcroft Academy 22:16.25 82 Ryder Chandler FR Presque Isle 22:17.39 73 83 Jack Kingsbury SO Foxcroft Academy 22:31.77 84 William Francis FR Old Town 22:51.30 74 85 Tyler Noyes JR Hermon High School 22:58.16 75 86 Justin Rogers SO Winslow High School 23:13.18 76 87 Zachary Armstrong SR Belfast 23:15.27 77 88 Alexander LeClair FR Presque Isle 23:21.02 78 89 Giacomo Smith FR Erskine Academy 23:33.99 79 90 George Taylor FR Waterville 24:13.77 91 Aiden Warme SR Winslow High School 24:20.99 80 92 Ryan Bowley SR Lawrence 25:51.98 93 Ryan Eldridge FR Belfast 26:39.78 81 -- Savya Acharya FR Waterville DNF.
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

