Former Trojan Cross Country Runners Honored

The #10 MDI Girls Soccer Team shut out the #7 Belfast Lions 3-0 in a Class B North Prelim Game in Belfast on Friday afternoon, October 22nd. Avary Bryer hadn't scored a Varsity goal all season long. She waited for the right time, not only scoring her 1st career varsity goal, but her 2nd as well! Bryer scored with 24:23 left in the 1st Half with an assist from Jenny Carr. With 11:05 left Avary found the back of the net again, this time assisted by Sophia Anderson.

BELFAST, ME ・ 19 DAYS AGO