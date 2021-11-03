CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh excited to see where Baltimore's offense could go

By Kevin Oestreicher
 8 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have won five of their first seven games during the 2021 season, showing just how resilient they are despite seeing many of their key players go down with injuries throughout the year. They have found ways to win on both sides of the ball, and all things considered have put together a very impressive campaign so far.

Baltimore will seemingly be getting a few reinforcements soon, as a few of their contributors could return to play in the coming days and weeks. When Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about if there was a sense of excitement about the team’s offense with some skill-position players set to return, the coach said that there was, and that he was excited to see where the offense could go.

“There is. I feel like we have weapons – if that’s what you’re talking about – and as you said, we’re going to add a couple guys with Sammy [Watkins] coming back, and Nick [Boyle] is going to be back at some point. At running back, Latavius [Murray] will be back. I’m excited about where our offense could go; I just want to get it there. [It’s] the same thing on defense and still on special teams. So, you kind of go back and forth between, ‘This is what we’re capable of becoming. These are our issues; these are the areas that we’re going to be kind of what we are, so how can we make the most of that?’ And there are other areas where we have a chance to make a jump, maybe, because of guys getting healthy. [There are] other things we can take advantage of, schematically, because of the things we’ve done well that we can kind of build on and add to. All those things, kind of at the Bye [Week], you take stock of.”

The offensive skill-position players set to return soon will provide a big boost to a unit that has found ways to put together some really good performances over the course of the 2021 season despite being so thin at certain positions. Now with their reinforcements on the way, Baltimore has a chance to put together an even better offense than what’s been seen so far.

