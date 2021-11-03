Chegg (CHGG) PT Lowered to $60 at Jefferies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Michael J. Yee lowered the price target on Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) to $65.00 (from $90.00) after Q3 revenues of $30M fell below the $32M, and software revenue of $24.3 also missed the $25.6M bogey. New 2021 guidance is $124-134M including software of $102-110M (unchanged) and drug discovery of $22-24M from prior $22-32M.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO