CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Chegg (CHGG) PT Lowered to $60 at Jefferies

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered the price target on Chegg (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) PT Lowered to $60 at Jefferies After Mixed Quarter

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered the price target on Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) to $60.00 (from $65.00) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Schrodinger (SDGR) PT Lowered to $65 as Jefferies Investors are Nervous About Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Michael J. Yee lowered the price target on Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) to $65.00 (from $90.00) after Q3 revenues of $30M fell below the $32M, and software revenue of $24.3 also missed the $25.6M bogey. New 2021 guidance is $124-134M including software of $102-110M (unchanged) and drug discovery of $22-24M from prior $22-32M.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) PT Raised to $260 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the price target on DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) to $260.00 (from $220.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alcon Inc. (ALC) PT Raised to $98 at Jefferies Noting 6 Keys to the Quarter

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone raised the price target on Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) to $98.00 (from $95.00) noting 6 key ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies#Chgg#Chegg#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) October Trends Well Ahead of Expectations, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and $88.00 price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) after the company reported a strong 3Q but also Oct trends that were significantly ahead as, ex-Halloween outage, rev/DAU/hours came in 7%/17%/10% above expectations.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gordon Haskett Downgrades Nordstrom (JWN) to Hold (3)

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adient (ADNT) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adient (NYSE: ADNT) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.24), $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.50). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Adient (ADNT) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AerCap Holdings (AER) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.04

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) reported Q3 EPS of $4.04, versus $8.36 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.45 billion, versus $1.03 billion reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AerCap...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Perrigo (PRGO) Misses Q3 EPS by 20c, Updates Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GUIDANCE:. Perrigo sees FY2021 EPS...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Atlantic Equities Downgrades Walt Disney (DIS) to Neutral

Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber downgraded Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $48 million versus the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synlogic (SYBX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $900 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $140 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $360 at Susquehanna Ahead of Earnings

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland raised the price target on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $360.00 (from $250.00) ahead of C3Q21 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) PT Raised to $26 at Jefferies on Jump in Originations

Jefferies analyst John Hecht raised the price target on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) to $26.00 (from $24.00) after net adj ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Twilio (TWLO) NDR Paints Bullish Picture - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating and $420.00 price target on Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) after hosting Andrew ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

2 Reasons Wendy's (WEN) Post Earnings Pullback is a Buying Opportunity - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating and $29.00 price target on Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) suggesting the 7% pullback ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BioNTech (BNTX) PT Lowered to $289 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani lowered the price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy