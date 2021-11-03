CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow (Z) PT Lowered to $115 at Jefferies

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered the price target on Zillow (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Prices 7.25M Share IPO at $18/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) PT Lowered to $60 at Jefferies After Mixed Quarter

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered the price target on Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) to $60.00 (from $65.00) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) October Trends Well Ahead of Expectations, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and $88.00 price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) after the company reported a strong 3Q but also Oct trends that were significantly ahead as, ex-Halloween outage, rev/DAU/hours came in 7%/17%/10% above expectations.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) PT Raised to $26 at Jefferies on Jump in Originations

Jefferies analyst John Hecht raised the price target on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) to $26.00 (from $24.00) after net adj ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Schrodinger (SDGR) PT Lowered to $65 as Jefferies Investors are Nervous About Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Michael J. Yee lowered the price target on Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) to $65.00 (from $90.00) after Q3 revenues of $30M fell below the $32M, and software revenue of $24.3 also missed the $25.6M bogey. New 2021 guidance is $124-134M including software of $102-110M (unchanged) and drug discovery of $22-24M from prior $22-32M.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades GoPro (GPRO) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring upgraded GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synlogic (SYBX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $900 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $140 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

2 Reasons Wendy's (WEN) Post Earnings Pullback is a Buying Opportunity - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating and $29.00 price target on Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) suggesting the 7% pullback ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BioNTech (BNTX) PT Lowered to $289 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani lowered the price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Downgrades Solar Capital (SLRC) to Neutral

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) at Buy

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiates coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich upgraded Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS

