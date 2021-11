I always wonder what happened to him — the homeless man who tried to save my life. Turns out, he didn’t have to, but he was willing. I was behind the wheel when my VW convertible got smashed, its small metal body beyond repair. On my way to teach English classes at the community college where I’d worked for 20 years, I stopped to put the top up. The clouds and the sky were the same gray color.

HOMELESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO