Chemistry

Superconductivity: Scientists New Tricks for Finding Better Materials

By Vienna University of Technology
scitechdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelates are a new promising material for future superconductivity technologies. Scientists at TU Wien (Vienna) have now succeeded in explaining their electronic structure. Even after more than 30 years of research, high-temperature superconductivity is still one of the great unsolved mysteries of materials physics. The exact mechanism that causes certain materials...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

