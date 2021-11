The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 2021-22 college basketball conference series preview with the MAC conference preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) goes team by team within the MAC breaking down every teams rosters and projection just how the MAC conference race will look this upcoming season. Will the Buffalo Bulls and JeeNathan Williams be the team to beat in the MAC? Will Ohio and Ben Vander Plas get back to the big dance? Can Daeqwon Plowden and Bowling Green be the team to beat in the MAC this year? Will Dae Dae Grant and Miami OH and their experience pay off for the Redhawks this year? Will Malique Jacobs and Kent State flash their way to the top of the MAC? Could Western Michigan and B. Artis White be a sleeper in the MAC? Will the Toledo Rockets fuel up with JT Shumate and grab a NCAA Tournament bid? Will Bryan Trimble and Akron have something to say about the MAC Championship? Will the addition of Tyler Cochran get Ball State back into the conference race? Can Bryce McBride and Eastern Michigan be a surprise team in the MAC? Can newcomer Jermaine Jackson get Central Michigan into MAC contention? Will Trendon Hankerson and Northern Illinois be a sleeper team in Rashon Burno‘s first year? We talk it all on this special MAC edition of The College Football Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO