North Charleston, SC

One lane closed after crash on I-26 E near Exit 209, emergency vehicles on scene

By Randi Moultrie
 8 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-26 E near Exit 209.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and the left lane has been closed due to the crash.

Drivers should be cautious in the area. No report of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Police investigating deadly shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Monday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a business located at 4106 Dorchester Road for a shooting around 1:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officers located a male victim who had died from a gunshot injury. The […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
