One lane closed after crash on I-26 E near Exit 209, emergency vehicles on scene

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-26 E near Exit 209.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and the left lane has been closed due to the crash.

Drivers should be cautious in the area. No report of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.